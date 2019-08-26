Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.70 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 168,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 31,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 200,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 482,136 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 17,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 109,009 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 126,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 12.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.19 million are held by Pictet Asset Limited. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 119,816 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 2.25% or 670,919 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.08M shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Co has 93,863 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mesirow Financial Investment Mngmt accumulated 542,745 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 9.11M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.05% or 3.43 million shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 19,686 shares to 54,783 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 79,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 108,034 are held by Biondo Invest Advsr Lc. Ledyard Bankshares owns 2.48% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 349,851 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 908,301 shares. Taconic Cap Advsrs Lp reported 500,000 shares stake. Philadelphia Trust reported 445,715 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Riverbridge Limited Com holds 0.06% or 59,755 shares. 196,611 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. The New York-based Element Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Argi Investment Serv accumulated 0.04% or 12,170 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 10,848 are owned by Sonata Capital. Agf Investments reported 245,309 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 198 shares to 5,034 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc. by 63,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).