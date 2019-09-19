Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder Rgm Capital Lifted Stake by $4.60 Million; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Avenir Decreased Holding by $11.99 Million

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 76.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 599,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 180,491 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 779,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 7.51 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 306,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 6.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09 million, up from 5.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 1.31M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 702,773 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $47.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 269,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Com reported 300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 416,897 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 798,845 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1,450 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 361,072 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 64,804 shares. Moreover, Victory has 0.55% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 16.95M shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 9,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0% or 11,665 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.07% or 62,455 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Co has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% or 6,915 shares. 30,683 are owned by Gam Ag. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 35,638 shares. Blackhill Capital invested in 1.9% or 566,849 shares. Massachusetts Services Communications Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.02 million shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt accumulated 3.32 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Amica Mutual Com stated it has 55,444 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability holds 24,939 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 500,000 are held by Cna Finance Corp. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 146,213 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 1.54 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0% or 1,550 shares. Advsr Limited owns 1.79M shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Adv owns 10,772 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Johnson Finance Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Diversified Trust Co owns 11,340 shares.