Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $46.49 Million; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price Rose, Nli International Has Increased Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 488.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.26 million, up from 594,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 1.30M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 51,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 473,450 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 422,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 1.79M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Tech Stock Could Be a Solid Dividend Pick – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 97,360 shares to 52,150 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 61,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,400 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Communications Of Nevada has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Finance Architects Incorporated has 400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.75 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.01% or 36,124 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 498,866 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 317 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Brinker Capital accumulated 94,320 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2.31M shares. Castleark Limited Company holds 0.29% or 514,677 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 249,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Corporation invested 5.15% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Boston Limited Liability Corp reported 53,186 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 14,011 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 40,000 shares to 235,882 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (Call).