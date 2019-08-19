Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder Bbt Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Declined; Mrj Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Packaging Amer (PKG) by $1.06 Million

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.29. About 259,151 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 28,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 35,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 63,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 1.25M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.