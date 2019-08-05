Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder Bbt Capital Management Decreased Stake by $459,920; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Stadion Money Management Has Cut Its Stake by $365,457

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 28,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 35,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 63,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.77M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 7,785 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 10,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.48M shares traded or 9.73% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.23 million for 22.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 37,850 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 268,355 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 17,874 shares. Bb&T Ltd has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 2,337 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Intll Grp accumulated 0% or 5,033 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.29 million shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh holds 0.16% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 855,808 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca stated it has 37,000 shares. Northern owns 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.36 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 469,519 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Co has 0.24% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cap Invsts has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Fosun Limited has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 11,445 shares. Financial Advisory Ser reported 0.12% stake. Dearborn Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 1,605 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Whittier Com Of Nevada has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 8,864 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 2,163 shares. Drexel Morgan & invested in 2,000 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sns Gp Limited Liability Co reported 12,666 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 167,861 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 257,399 shares to 695,039 shares, valued at $53.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY).