Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Trimmed Its Stake by $1.38 Million as Shares Declined; Zpr Investment Management Raised Its Regal Beloit (RBC) Stake by $403,461 as Stock Value Declined

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.9. About 167,757 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group forecast; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation reported 27,875 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Ls Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Bbt Cap owns 7,508 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 0% or 8,801 shares. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Principal Financial Group holds 189,665 shares. Thompson Investment Management reported 0.57% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.14% stake. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 9,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 450,058 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 4,750 shares. Prospector Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.64% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 51,550 shares. Massachusetts Service Comm Ma reported 1.36 million shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares to 4,046 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,130 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10,491 shares to 235,435 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 40,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Allied Advisory Services owns 16,035 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd has 95,584 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. 83,156 are owned by Cap Fund Management. Carroll Financial has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Essex Management Lc invested 0.25% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Hightower Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 17,874 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability has 68 shares. 23,881 were reported by Strs Ohio. Qs Investors Llc has 6,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 9,278 shares. Penbrook Management Lc holds 0.79% or 44,900 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 384 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 80,985 shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $47.96M for 24.72 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.