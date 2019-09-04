Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Trimmed Its Position; Shareholder Syntal Capital Partners Upped Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 2.47M shares traded or 48.23% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Liability Company reported 298,000 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 55,094 shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. Signature & Advsr Limited Co invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Company owns 4,357 shares. The Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.38% or 43,840 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Ny invested in 0.07% or 4,700 shares. City Company holds 1.92% or 65,291 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability reported 2.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Osher Van De Voorde invested in 3,095 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,128 shares. Curbstone Finance Management invested 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has 1.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,592 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,762 shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56M for 24.60 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 127,039 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $21.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 40,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).