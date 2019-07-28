Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Position; As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Market Value Declined, Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Cut Position by $7.21 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.07 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $659.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 415,578 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 51,250 shares to 187,891 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 35,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. Shares for $23,640 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David on Friday, February 1. Ortmanns Stefan also sold $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares. 18,000 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares with value of $306,000 were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golden Gate Private Equity, California-based fund reported 340,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 457,269 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 35,218 shares. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.15% or 383,153 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Company Asset Management Us reported 0.14% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Us Fincl Bank De owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3,716 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Manhattan holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1,145 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 22.66M shares. Fil stated it has 9.19M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 575 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 2,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 568,050 are owned by Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability Corp In. Tcw, California-based fund reported 136,192 shares. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 0.01% or 7,084 shares.

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 29,000 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $44.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 453,568 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 19,700 shares. Millennium Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 65,199 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 10,686 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 1.50M shares. Citigroup Inc owns 57,818 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 114,647 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 6,500 shares. 431,041 were reported by Principal Group Inc. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 3.99M shares. Strs Ohio holds 42,500 shares.