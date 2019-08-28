Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Declined, Financial Advantage Decreased Its Holding by $1.80 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 493,025 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 273,198 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 1.11 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 125,195 shares. Optimum invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2,142 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 6,451 shares. Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,288 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 13,570 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 3,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,245 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 445 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Raymond James And Assoc owns 102,397 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Assoc holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 1,414 shares. Us National Bank De reported 20,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 57,978 shares to 944,932 shares, valued at $30.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

