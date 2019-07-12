Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Position; As Exelon (EXC) Valuation Rose, Heritage Wealth Advisors Increased by $43.41 Million Its Stake

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 433% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,066 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.44 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 3.90 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 1.38 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts Corporation reported 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 9,329 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Limited Liability holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 68,173 shares. Adirondack Rech Management has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested in 833,079 shares. First Financial Bank & Tru Communication Of Newtown holds 11,020 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Credit Agricole S A reported 20,000 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 7,568 shares. Pggm Invests reported 0.3% stake. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc owns 815,044 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 0.36% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 89,006 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0% or 165 shares. Illinois-based North Star Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.14% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 1,340 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 208 shares to 5,358 shares, valued at $288.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,984 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc New Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.68 million for 21.38 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 51,250 shares to 187,891 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 78,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability holds 3.67 million shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. State Street reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fifth Third Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 6,565 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 194,338 shares in its portfolio. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Company reported 269,100 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). California-based Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 29,137 shares. Mesirow Fincl Invest reported 542,745 shares. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,725 shares. Hightower Limited Liability stated it has 17,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25,899 are owned by Principal Gp Inc. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0.07% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canal Ins, South Carolina-based fund reported 219,600 shares.