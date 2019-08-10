Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Brave Asset Management Decreased Holding by $495,760

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 2.46 million shares traded or 39.37% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 6,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 35,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,554 shares to 12,554 shares, valued at $781,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 78,736 shares to 436,105 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 37,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).