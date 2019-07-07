Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Value Rose While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Holding; Holder South State Has Increased Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 822,273 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE

South State Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 43,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 243,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 12,769 shares in its portfolio. 372,788 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Usa Fincl Portformulas reported 19,360 shares. 15,652 are owned by Northeast Consultants Incorporated. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,218 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 0.11% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 9.11M shares. New York-based American Gp has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 26,570 were accumulated by Adirondack Research Management. 2,337 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 5.59M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natixis accumulated 0.01% or 114,644 shares. Jane Street Group Llc reported 10,143 shares stake. Tcw Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 136,192 shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 40,280 shares to 82,314 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 71,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $775,634 activity. WEIDEMAN ROBERT sold 18,000 shares worth $306,000. Another trade for 8,301 shares valued at $130,824 was made by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1. The insider Ortmanns Stefan sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 21.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Unveils Prediction Service, Revolutionizing Hyper-Personalized Customer Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian-Based Northern Health Adopts Nuance AI-powered Dragon Medical One to Revolutionize Care Delivery Across British Columbia – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0.12% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 248,337 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 38,009 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 534,911 shares. Windward Ca owns 251,377 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 5,270 shares. Financial Consulate stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.5% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 33.76 million shares. First Personal Financial invested in 1,441 shares. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp New York stated it has 174,856 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Limited holds 2.15% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Barr E S Communications holds 0.02% or 4,265 shares in its portfolio. State Bank has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Motco owns 117,117 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Schulhoff And Co Inc holds 5,601 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 40,703 shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EastWest Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Worsening Trade War – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,510 shares to 27,196 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,136 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).