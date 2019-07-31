Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Price Rose While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Cut by $1.38 Million Its Holding; Vr Advisory Services LTD Position in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Has Trimmed by $659,535 as Shares Rose

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.27M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 21,129 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 2006 IMABARI-BUILT PANAMAX M/V MADELEINE; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 21/05/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS AQCUIRES THE LAZART HOTEL, A 5 STAR HOTEL IN THESSALONIKI; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Victory Mgmt reported 15.35M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Raymond James Services Advsr has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Capital Advisors Limited Limited Liability Co holds 649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 63,376 shares. Td Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 473 shares. Continental Lc holds 88,529 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 31,452 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.07% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm reported 2,337 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Penbrook Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 44,900 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 37,202 shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.22M for 23.22 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10,491 shares to 235,435 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 15,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $306,000 activity. Ortmanns Stefan had sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014 on Friday, February 1. Shares for $23,640 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L had sold 8,301 shares worth $130,824.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. PANL’s profit will be $8.89 million for 4.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General American Com Inc owns 1.76% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 116,309 shares. Logan Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Shufro Rose & Llc holds 0.04% or 2,475 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest reported 2,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 10,145 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn holds 1.71M shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Sigma Planning has 9,758 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. American holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 84,819 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation owns 4,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 2,293 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors reported 0.16% stake. 59 are owned by Valley Advisers.

