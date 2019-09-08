Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position Maintained by Park West Asset Management Llc; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Trimmed Position by $7.68 Million as Stock Value Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 106,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 291,107 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, down from 397,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 488.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.26 million, up from 594,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 2.44 million shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79 million for 14.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

