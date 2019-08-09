Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Value Declined While Kirr Marbach & Company Lifted Position; Bluespruce Investments LP Increases Position in Visa (V)

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 1.86M shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 189,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.48 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $180.05. About 3.81M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,253 shares to 297,893 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,850 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Element Cap Llc accumulated 21,769 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 13,700 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 2.69 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Incorporated holds 134 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Oakbrook Lc holds 11,450 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc owns 44,602 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 608,755 shares. Magnetar Financial Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 93,863 shares. Atlanta Com L L C owns 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 78,800 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Marathon Mngmt holds 0.18% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 23,225 shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance Communications EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Signs Strategic Partnership with World-Renowned Mila: Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Automotive Receives Bosch Global Supplier Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ken Fisher Buys 4 ETFs in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 208,043 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $203.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,203 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.