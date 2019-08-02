Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Value Declined While Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Upped Its Stake; Gateway Investment Advisers Lowered Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stake by $961,260 as Valuation Declined

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 56,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 670,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 614,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 907,218 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 50,912 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 55,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $212.37. About 267,282 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 87,288 shares to 136,598 shares, valued at $41.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. Another trade for 900 shares valued at $199,007 was bought by Clendening John S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru accumulated 552,857 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 0% stake. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 14,315 shares in its portfolio. 703,001 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 419,131 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj owns 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 2,019 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 647,621 shares. Md Sass Svcs stated it has 91,816 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. New England Research Inc accumulated 1,175 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd reported 1,100 shares stake. Spindletop Cap Llc accumulated 76,000 shares or 15.88% of the stock. Appleton Ma owns 24,172 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.74% stake. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26 million for 10.68 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holding Incorporated has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 328,188 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 119,816 shares. Capital Limited reported 649 shares. Staley Advisers accumulated 1.22% or 975,400 shares. 56,343 were reported by Century Cos. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 9.11M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 622,860 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Atlanta Cap Management L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 78,800 shares. Signaturefd holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 626 shares. Gmt accumulated 518,030 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 16,035 shares. 21,769 were accumulated by Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 30,322 shares to 580,456 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,590 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

