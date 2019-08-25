Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Valuation Declined While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Its Holding by $1.38 Million; Total S A (TOT) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 34,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 123,954 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 158,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.50M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China -; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.52 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 57,978 shares to 944,932 shares, valued at $30.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 87,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Ins invested in 219,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 90,595 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Principal Finance Incorporated owns 25,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 457,269 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 779,825 shares. Capital Ltd Limited owns 649 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Utah Retirement System stated it has 53,898 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 65,725 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 769,012 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 34,072 shares. Mesirow Fincl Mgmt reported 1.42% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc accumulated 26,898 shares.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.32B for 9.47 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

