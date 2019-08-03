Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Valuation Declined While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Aviance Capital Management Position in Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Of An Ordinary Share (AZN) Lowered by $4.06 Million as Stock Rose

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Of An Ordinary Share (AZN) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 123,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 60 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 123,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Of An Ordinary Share for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 4.25M shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN AZ: POSITIVE CHMP FOR TAGRISSO FIRST-LINE NSCLC; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – OVERALL, ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRED IN 41.9% OF PATIENTS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN AND 47.8% WITH PLACEBO IN STUDY; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT RECEIVED BY CIRCASSIA WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS OUTSTANDING DEFERRED R&D ACTIVITY COSTS PAYABLE BY CIRCASSIA TO ASTRAZENECA UNDER DCA AT END OF 2018 AND 201…; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN GALATHEA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH FASENRA; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 14/03/2018 – Former AstraZeneca Leader Becomes President of Delta Point, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.66 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 649 shares. 17.30 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Paloma Prns stated it has 0.07% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 441,166 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 23,881 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh has 855,808 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 340 shares. Da Davidson & Co stated it has 87,399 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability Corp invested 0.58% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications owns 3,127 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 457,269 shares. Adirondack Rech & Management Inc has 26,570 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 7.03 million are held by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 6,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.23M for 22.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

