Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder Tcw Group Upped Holding by $382,320; Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Its Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) Stake as Stock Declined

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 96,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, down from 306,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 456,778 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 23,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 136,192 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 112,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 2.57M shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 7,084 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Com accumulated 95,584 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Cwm Limited Com holds 0.18% or 517,389 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And holds 0.19% or 119,404 shares. Atria Invests Lc accumulated 32,941 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 550 are held by Endurance Wealth Inc. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 441,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 51,774 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 638,608 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank has 384 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 3.43 million shares. Marathon Cap Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 23,225 shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Completes Sale of Document Imaging Division to Kofax – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Amid AI Boom – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Appoints Tracy Krumme as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 180,211 shares to 17,897 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 927,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,022 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE: GVA) and Encourages Granite Construction Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Granite Construction Incorporated – GVA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50000 In Granite Construction Incorporated To Contact The Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 452,702 were reported by Tributary Cap Lc. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 35,509 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,627 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 4,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Fin Bankshares And Trust has 272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fagan Assoc reported 0.09% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 438,534 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 18,042 shares stake. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Lc accumulated 155,754 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 85,400 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $305,409 activity. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of stock.