Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder Rgm Capital Has Boosted Its Holding; As Lkq (LKQ) Market Value Rose, Park Presidio Capital Boosted by $2.80 Million Its Stake

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44M, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 2.88 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 876,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.67M, up from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.20M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR

