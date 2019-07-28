Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Upped Its Stake by $475,904; Puzo Michael J Has Lifted Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $814,977

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.20M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 662,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares to 77,748 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,226 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L had sold 8,301 shares worth $130,824 on Friday, February 1. 14,350 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares with value of $226,156 were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT. Tempesta Daniel David also sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1.

