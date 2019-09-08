Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Holding by $1.38 Million; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.57 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 22,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 92,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, up from 70,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 1.64 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 2.44M shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Unveils Name and Brand Identity for its Automotive Spin-Off: Cerence Inc. – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Share Price Has Gained 15% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Identifies Board of Directors for Cerence Inc., its Automotive Spin-Off; Arun Sarin, Former CEO of Vodafone, to be Appointed Chairman – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,399 shares to 385,967 shares, valued at $27.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 51,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.05 million for 25.56 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt reported 518,030 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 16,035 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gam Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 2,346 shares. Staley Advisers reported 1.22% stake. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 11,046 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Geode Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3.41M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 461,557 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1,145 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com reported 32,941 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.15% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13,471 shares to 233,786 shares, valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 7,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,851 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot invested in 6,502 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc has 2.06% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Nwq Management Limited Co reported 1.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 780 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Communications holds 0.05% or 26,954 shares. The New York-based Etrade has invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fort Point Limited Liability Corp holds 5,057 shares. 23,571 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com. Hanson Mcclain reported 740 shares. Hl Fincl Services Lc reported 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp owns 15,291 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Ltd Liability has 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Markston Limited Liability Corp reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Advisor Prtn Limited Com invested in 8,438 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).