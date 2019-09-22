Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.34 N/A -0.22 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 54 8.95 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Nuance Communications Inc.’s 0.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rapid7 Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. Its rival Rapid7 Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Nuance Communications Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Nuance Communications Inc. has a 31.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22. On the other hand, Rapid7 Inc.’s potential upside is 18.14% and its consensus target price is $61.29. Based on the data given earlier, Nuance Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares and 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares. Nuance Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.