Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.38 N/A -0.22 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 143 21.85 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuance Communications Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. Its rival MongoDB Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. MongoDB Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nuance Communications Inc. and MongoDB Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Nuance Communications Inc.’s upside potential is 29.34% at a $22 average target price. Competitively MongoDB Inc. has an average target price of $173.17, with potential upside of 28.96%. Based on the results shown earlier, Nuance Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than MongoDB Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuance Communications Inc. and MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 90.3% respectively. Nuance Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. has weaker performance than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MongoDB Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.