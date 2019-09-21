Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

Both Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.34 N/A -0.22 0.00 Appian Corporation 39 12.89 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuance Communications Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Appian Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Nuance Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nuance Communications Inc. and Appian Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

$22 is Nuance Communications Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 31.58%. Competitively Appian Corporation has a consensus target price of $41, with potential downside of -15.72%. Based on the data given earlier, Nuance Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares and 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares. 0.9% are Nuance Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. was less bullish than Appian Corporation.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Appian Corporation.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.