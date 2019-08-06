Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) EPS Estimated At $0.18; Shorts at Icu Medical (ICUI) Raised By 12.57%

Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) had an increase of 12.57% in short interest. ICUI’s SI was 843,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.57% from 749,400 shares previously. With 191,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI)’s short sellers to cover ICUI’s short positions. The SI to Icu Medical Inc’s float is 4.44%. The stock decreased 3.32% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $247.46. About 124,070 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M

Analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. NUAN’s profit would be $53.56 million giving it 21.53 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Nuance Communications, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 2.98M shares traded or 65.29% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider WEIDEMAN ROBERT sold $306,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 94.51 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. It has a 97.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.