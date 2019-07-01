Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 16 2.27 N/A -0.63 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1406.19 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuance Communications Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 394.1% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Nuance Communications Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s 187.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.87 beta.

Liquidity

Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Verb Technology Company Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Nuance Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verb Technology Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuance Communications Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nuance Communications Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.10% and an $19.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nuance Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.76% -17.67% -85.86% -60.95% -85.76% -56.89%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.