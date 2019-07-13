Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 16 2.34 N/A -0.63 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 131 12.72 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuance Communications Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuance Communications Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Nuance Communications Inc.’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Tableau Software Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tableau Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nuance Communications Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Nuance Communications Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.69% and an $19.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Tableau Software Inc. is $154.33, which is potential -11.12% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Nuance Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than Tableau Software Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Tableau Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86% Tableau Software Inc. -1.52% -3.49% -3.73% 6.44% 31.91% 1.22%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. was more bullish than Tableau Software Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Tableau Software Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.