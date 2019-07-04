Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 16 2.30 N/A -0.63 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.84 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuance Communications Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuance Communications Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. Its rival SolarWinds Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Nuance Communications Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

$19.5 is Nuance Communications Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 21.12%. Competitively SolarWinds Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.5, with potential downside of -4.99%. The data provided earlier shows that Nuance Communications Inc. appears more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuance Communications Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 99.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86% SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. was less bullish than SolarWinds Corporation.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors SolarWinds Corporation.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.