Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) Comparison side by side

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.38 N/A -0.63 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 48 26.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuance Communications Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, PagerDuty Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Nuance Communications Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nuance Communications Inc.’s upside potential is 31.42% at a $22 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuance Communications Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 26.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86% PagerDuty Inc. 8.9% 36.46% 0% 0% 0% 39.74%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. was less bullish than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nuance Communications Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.