Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.37 N/A -0.22 0.00 Inpixon 1 0.98 N/A 16.88 0.02

Table 1 demonstrates Nuance Communications Inc. and Inpixon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Nuance Communications Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Inpixon has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Inpixon’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Nuance Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inpixon.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. and Inpixon.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

Nuance Communications Inc. has a 25.57% upside potential and an average target price of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares and 9.2% of Inpixon shares. Nuance Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 0.06% are Inpixon’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. had bullish trend while Inpixon had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats Inpixon on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.