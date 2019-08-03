Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.30 N/A -0.22 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.47 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuance Communications Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuance Communications Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.91 beta indicates that Nuance Communications Inc. is 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc.’s 80.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Nuance Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuance Communications Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Nuance Communications Inc.’s upside potential is 36.22% at a $22 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.13, while its potential downside is -25.99%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Nuance Communications Inc. seems more appealing than Digital Turbine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuance Communications Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.1% and 45.4%. About 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. has weaker performance than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.