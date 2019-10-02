Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Comparing side by side

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 1.74 283.28M -0.22 0.00 CDK Global Inc. 45 1.42 120.76M 2.92 17.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuance Communications Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuance Communications Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 1,678,199,052.13% 2.5% 0.9% CDK Global Inc. 265,698,569.86% -89.9% 12.3%

Volatility & Risk

Nuance Communications Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. CDK Global Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, CDK Global Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Nuance Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuance Communications Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nuance Communications Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, and a 12.46% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CDK Global Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. was more bullish than CDK Global Inc.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors CDK Global Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.