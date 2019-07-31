Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.37 N/A -0.63 0.00 Appian Corporation 35 10.83 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuance Communications Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuance Communications Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

Nuance Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Nuance Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nuance Communications Inc. and Appian Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Nuance Communications Inc.’s upside potential is 32.21% at a $22 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Appian Corporation’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential downside is -8.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that Nuance Communications Inc. looks more robust than Appian Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuance Communications Inc. and Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 55.3% respectively. About 1% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86% Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. was more bullish than Appian Corporation.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats Appian Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.