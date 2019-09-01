Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Shares Declined While Masters Capital Management Has Lifted by $5.65 Million Its Stake; Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Shareholder Fiera Capital Decreased Its Stake by $1.08 Million as Share Price Declined

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 30.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 26,581 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 38,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 431,286 shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $310 Million-$325 Million; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide To Acquire ILG To Create A Leading Global Provider Of Premier Vacation Experiences; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 62,962 shares to 824,500 shares, valued at $203.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 9,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,667 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC) by 300,850 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME).

