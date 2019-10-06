Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Share Price Declined While Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $37.50 Million; Staley Capital Advisers Position In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Lifted

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 16,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 831,095 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.29 million, up from 815,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.97M, down from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 2.07M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 222,297 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $9.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 3.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Covetrus Inc.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $49.68M for 21.63 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.