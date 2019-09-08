Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Holder Masters Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Marathon Partners Equity Management Raised Cott Que (COT) Position by $1.58 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 1.30 million shares traded or 31.62% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 2.44M shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN)

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG).

