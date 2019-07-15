Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Decreased Its Stake by $3.31 Million; Torchmark (TMK) Holder Ci Investments Cut Its Position by $972,000 as Stock Rose

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,400 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55 million, down from 299,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.26. About 367,938 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 206,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 975,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 944,063 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. Shares for $226,156 were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Friday, February 1. Ortmanns Stefan sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014. $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Tempesta Daniel David.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,853 shares to 901,633 shares, valued at $51.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap (VO).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 21.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.51 per share. TMK’s profit will be $181.40M for 13.98 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.61% EPS growth.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 37,822 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $66.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 67,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).