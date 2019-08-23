NU Skin Enterprises (NUS) to pay $0.37 on Sep 11, 2019; Pixelworks (PXLW) Shorts Raised By 13.91%

NU Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) is expected to pay $0.37 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:NUS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. NU Skin Enterprises Inc’s current price of $40.82 translates into 0.91% yield. NU Skin Enterprises Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 251,833 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) had an increase of 13.91% in short interest. PXLW’s SI was 556,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.91% from 488,100 shares previously. With 236,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s short sellers to cover PXLW’s short positions. The SI to Pixelworks Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 106,799 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 30/04/2018 – Pixelworks and Wanda Film Create Film Innovation & Ecosystem Lab; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/03/2018 – Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Sequential Rev Growth of 17%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Rev $18M-$19M; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. The company has market cap of $122.77 million. The Company’s products enable clients to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics , such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the activities and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,468 activity. Shares for $29,665 were bought by DEBONIS TODD on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $7,803 was bought by MOORE STEVEN L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold Pixelworks, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 11.90 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James stated it has 59,700 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc has 0% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 22,431 shares. Invesco accumulated 35,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap L P accumulated 87,789 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co reported 379,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Jefferies Grp Ltd Company has invested 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 85,199 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 352 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 42,297 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 37,961 shares. Heartland Advsr owns 0.39% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 1.34 million shares. Orca Invest Limited Liability owns 285,241 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. 7,068 were accumulated by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. 61,610 are held by Northern Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 5,920 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.01% or 6,540 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 18,077 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,147 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 171,173 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.02 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Utah Retirement invested in 10,349 shares. Product Partners Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 544,400 are held by Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 202 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability invested in 1 shares. Family Cap Comm invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 39,752 shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. It has a 17.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products.