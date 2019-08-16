NU Skin Enterprises (NUS) to pay $0.37 on Sep 11, 2019; Lendingtree Has 1.26 Sentiment

NU Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) is expected to pay $0.37 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:NUS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. NU Skin Enterprises Inc’s current price of $39.27 translates into 0.94% yield. NU Skin Enterprises Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 757,437 shares traded or 15.19% up from the average. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend

Lendingtree Inc (TREE) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 98 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 78 decreased and sold equity positions in Lendingtree Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 22.19 million shares, up from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lendingtree Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 57 Increased: 55 New Position: 43.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. It has a 17.16 P/E ratio. The firm also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products.

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin has $88 highest and $43 lowest target. $70.67’s average target is 79.96% above currents $39.27 stock price. Nu Skin had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $43 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 122.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 46.85 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

