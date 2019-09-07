Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stake Has Raised by Prescott Group Capital Management Llc; Fifth Third Bancorp Has Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Position as Stock Value Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 440,812 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 30,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.94 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 2,196 shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 79,200 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Monetary Gru Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 39,746 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 33,119 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 18,119 shares. Axa reported 701,494 shares. Moreover, Regions Finance has 0.97% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 959,809 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 5,551 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 15.23 million shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.73% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2.04 million are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Park Corp Oh accumulated 87,592 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 11,076 shares to 61,115 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 10,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 120,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,570 shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.