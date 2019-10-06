Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stake Boosted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc; Hendershot Investments Has Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $7.04 Million

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 53.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 50,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 94,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 69,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, up from 53,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 239,523 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Cap Lp reported 8,891 shares. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Blackrock reported 6.43M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com invested in 29,576 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sei Invests Com has 0.04% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.01% or 316,847 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP holds 8,499 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 0.04% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 5,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 11,544 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 13,709 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,976 shares to 444,986 shares, valued at $77.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 48,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,735 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nu Skin +19% after strong earnings, upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Earnings movers dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 140,787 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company holds 25,246 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 31,130 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Waratah Cap stated it has 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 65,841 were reported by Richard C Young & Ltd. Shikiar Asset invested in 0.12% or 2,103 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.49% or 41,868 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Financial Bank & has 1.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Doliver Advsrs Lp owns 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,858 shares. Golub Grp holds 307,156 shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And has invested 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schroder Invest Management Gru holds 0.2% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Salley & Associates owns 1.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71,972 shares. First Republic Management Inc holds 0.97% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Walt Disney Stock Is Still a Buy – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $304.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 566 shares to 5,493 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 14,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).