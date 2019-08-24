Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position Held by Prescott Group Capital Management Llc; Delta Asset Management Lowered Stake in Apache (APA) by $826,302 as Share Price Declined

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 24,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 148,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 172,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 7.31M shares traded or 42.63% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 03/04/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – TO SUPPLY ELECTRONIC PROTECTION SUITE FOR APACHE AH-64E HELICOPTERS OF UK ARMY; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 627,967 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 756,975 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 120 shares. 29,454 are held by Asset Mngmt Incorporated. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 235,285 shares. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 16,545 were accumulated by Webster Bankshares N A. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc holds 43,481 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 50,287 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 8,106 shares. 6,604 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. First Trust Limited Partnership owns 197,525 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131. 2,000 shares were bought by Meyer William Mark, worth $51,840 on Friday, May 31.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 715,614 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) by 225,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO).