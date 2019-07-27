Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position Has Upped by Prescott Group Capital Management Llc; Archford Capital Strategies Upped Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) by $512,824 as Share Price Rose

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 635,582 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 484,570 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kathleen O’Hara Named Vice President of Operations for American Water’s Homeowner Services Division – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Roger Goodson Leadership Role With Illinois American Water Expanded to Include Eastern Division – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Water Recognized With Top Score on Disability Equality Index – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kentucky American Water New Rates Approved by Kentucky Public Service Commission – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook owns 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 8,470 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.48 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.07% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.11% or 224,943 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 5,380 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 0.36% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Davis R M Inc invested 1.76% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company reported 3,352 shares stake. Dearborn Ptnrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,159 shares. Veritable LP reported 8,265 shares stake. Pension has invested 0.09% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.25% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 5,453 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd holds 9,993 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund (VFH) by 6,781 shares to 44,126 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 13,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,266 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/03: (OMN) (SYMC) (TSLA) Higher; (UMRX) (USNA) (NUS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/02: (TSLA) (SALT) Higher; (UMRX) (USNA) (NUS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nu Skin Falls On Lowered Guidance; Guardion Health Sciences Shares Jump – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “DA Davidson Gives Nu Skin Price Target A Chemical Peel – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.