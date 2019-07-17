Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position Has Lifted by Spark Investment Management Llc; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Declined, Rgm Capital Has Boosted Holding

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 14,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 426,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.26 million, up from 411,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $224.51. About 144,264 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 14.63% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 6.58M shares traded or 918.39% up from the average. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $97.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brp Inc by 174,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 39,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).