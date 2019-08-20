Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding Maintained by Prescott Group Capital Management Llc; As Northrop Grumman (Call) (NOC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Has Cut Position by $77.77 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 477,153 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NOC) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 243,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 243,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $370.08. About 506,580 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 19.52 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Announces Long-Term Contract With Northrop Grumman (NOC) – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Call Buying Activity in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Targets ‘Speculative Bullish’ Upside in Shares -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Leidos tops Q2 earnings estimates, issues first dividend hike – Washington Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 100,500 shares to 779,140 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 332,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,345 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).