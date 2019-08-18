Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $6.59 Million as Share Price Declined; As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bollard Group Boosted Its Stake

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 112.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 32,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 60,778 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 28,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 2.74M shares traded or 50.99% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 397,575 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 3.93M shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $19.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 715,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 25 shares. D E Shaw Co reported 713,303 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 6 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 12,843 are owned by Hap Trading Limited Liability Company. Asset One Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 10,100 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 9,500 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp reported 77,636 shares stake. Eagle Boston Inv has invested 0.68% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.02% or 172,798 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares. 6,938 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 457 are owned by Fort Limited Partnership. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,269 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 393 shares. Blackhill holds 21,012 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). West Family Invests invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Live Your Vision Lc has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Cbre Clarion Securities Lc owns 97,025 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning has 692,546 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 514 shares. The New York-based Jennison Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Utd Asset Strategies has 0.06% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 7,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested in 402 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.11% or 49,208 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 16,645 shares. Sigma Planning reported 6,480 shares stake.

