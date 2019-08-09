Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holder Pdt Partners Has Boosted Holding by $343,711 as Stock Price Declined; Waddell & Reed Financial Increases Holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 594,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 22,908 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 7,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 82,613 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 75,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 75,284 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 711,582 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 176 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 18,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tcw Group Incorporated holds 0.12% or 552,718 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Limited Liability Company owns 376,232 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Pier Capital Limited Com has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 9,268 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Llc has 964,514 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). D E Shaw And Communications Inc invested in 782,886 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Red Mountain Cap Prtn Limited Liability invested in 1.27M shares or 21.13% of the stock. Art Advsr Lc holds 10,532 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 25,835 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Gru Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 12,100 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 12,570 shares to 491,819 shares, valued at $132.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,100 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. HETE JOSEPH C also bought $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. Berger Michael L had bought 3,850 shares worth $84,623. 1,225 shares valued at $25,198 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Wednesday, March 20. Coretz Robert K. also bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Air Transport Services Group Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Transport Services Group Leveraging Its E-Commerce-Driven Growth Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Share Price Is Up 147% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “All You Need to Know About Air Transport Services (ATSG) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 67,340 shares to 130,402 shares, valued at $15.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,719 shares, and cut its stake in Gms Inc.