Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) EPS Estimated At $0.83; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Decreased Tableau Software (DATA) Stake

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 6.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 218,203 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Altimeter Capital Management Lp holds 3.27M shares with $415.76 million value, down from 3.48M last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $14.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.53. About 2.71 million shares traded or 39.82% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 65.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 23.15% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. NUS’s profit would be $46.05M giving it 12.04 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s analysts see 7.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 464,024 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) on Monday, March 25 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, March 25. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. It has a 17.47 P/E ratio. The firm also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products.

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DA Davidson Gives Nu Skin Price Target A Chemical Peel – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Nu Skin? – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/16: (SGEN) (CTAS) (QCOM) Higher; (NUS) (IRMN) (SENS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Grp holds 0.01% or 245,235 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 14,800 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 33,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 645,060 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. Hbk Invests L P holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 40,290 shares. Sei Investments owns 206,513 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fin Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 5,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc invested in 39,879 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 10,400 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company owns 16,769 shares. 15 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 495 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America maintained Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.