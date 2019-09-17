Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.27% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.22% of all Personal Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 16.00% 7.50% Industry Average 8.50% 25.64% 11.87%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. N/A 48 17.52 Industry Average 1.48B 17.44B 24.04

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.33 2.40 2.30 2.44

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $72.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.56%. The potential upside of the rivals is 60.38%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 0.33% -17.97% -37.84% -37.17% -44.89% -34.81% Industry Average 3.68% 6.26% 11.24% 36.53% 30.19% 41.71%

For the past year Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has -34.81% weaker performance while Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s peers have 41.71% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 18.89% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s competitors beat Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of aging, such as the influence of certain ingredients on gene expression. The company sells its products directly as well as through distributors, and its retail stores and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.